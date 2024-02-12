‘Abbott Elementary’ a Go For Season Four (TCA)

Hit comedy Abbott Elementary got a season four order from ABC. Season three premiered February 7, its debut pushed back due to the strikes in Hollywood.

William Stanford Davis, who plays Mr. Johnson on the show, made the announcement at the TCA press tour in Pasadena.

Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated teachers as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system, and hustle to help their students succeed amidst many challenges.

Quinta Brunson created the show and plays Janine. She executive produces with Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein.

The cast also includes Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Abbott Elementary was nominated for the top comedy at this year’s Emmys, while Brunson won best actress in a comedy.