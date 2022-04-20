Aaron Vradenburgh Joins Extreme Reach as VP, Sales Enablement

Extreme Reach said it hired Aaron Vradenburgh as VP, sales enablement, a new position.

Vradenburgh, previously VP, direct access at AdTheorent, will report to Extreme Reach CRO Maegan Buckler and work closely with the company’s sales operations, marketing and finance groups. He will be based in New York.

“Aaron is a natural bridge builder whose love of data, passion for developing people and strong advertising technology industry connections make him an excellent fit for Extreme Reach,” said Buckler. “He’ll work across departments to support our Sales team and remove friction in the sales cycle, formalize and expand training and certifications, recruit and onboard new Salespeople as our business continues to grow, and keep our national and global regions well-connected.”

Before AdTheorent, Vradenburgh spent five years at Amazon Advertising.

“There’s never been so much complexity under the surface for marketers navigating a screens-everywhere world,” said Vradenburgh. “The industry is now at a point where we are truly seeing TV and video converging and I am so pleased to be joining Extreme Reach at this exciting time. Marketers need an end-to-end platform for managing assets and activating omnichannel campaigns, and the insights available in ER’s platform provide more value for brands and agencies that will help them make the most informed, data-driven decisions.” ■