Aaron Sorkin, Bryan Cranston, Robin Wright First 'Banfield' Guests

Aaron Sorkin, Bryan Cranston and Robin Wright will be among the first week’s guests on Banfield, the new talk show on NewsNation, the Nexstar cable network previously called WGN America.

Banfield, hosted by veteran TV journalist Ashleigh Banfield, will premiere March 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

“This show emulates the format of one of my idols, Larry King—it’s the kind of show that has been missing on primetime television for a long time,” said Banfield. “My goal is to listen, not antagonize. There will be no eye-rolling or ‘gotcha’ questions. Five nights a week, I hope to bring viewers a better understanding of high-profile newsmakers and celebrities around the world, whether they agree with them or not. I think we all need a bit more understanding, now more than ever.”

Other upcoming guests on the show including Keth Olbermann, Mike Rowe, David Zucker and Katie Cole.

Banfield is part of the previously announced plan to expand original news programming on NewsNation. Also starting March 1 are NewsNation Early Edition with Nichole Berlie at 6 p.m. and The Donlon Report at 7 p.m.