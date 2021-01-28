Mike Viqueira to Head D.C. Bureau for NewsNation

Mike Viqueira was named Washington, D.C., bureau chief for Nexstar Media’s WGN America, which is being rebranded as NewsNation and will feature five hours of national news each weekday.

(Image credit: NewsNation)

Viqueira was lead Washington writer for the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell. Before that he spent 15 years with NBC News.

In his new post, Viqueira will oversee the development and daily operations of NewsNation’s new bureau and lead the network’s Washington-based newsgathering.

“Mike’s depth of knowledge and long career in our nation’s capital make him the perfect choice to build out and lead our D.C. bureau,” said Jennifer Lyons, WGN America’s VP of News. “Mike has spent years covering Congress and the White House; that experience and history will help NewsNation continue delivering on its mission of reporting without bias.”

Viqueira reports to Lyons.

“This is an important moment in the history of our nation’s democracy, and I’m beyond thrilled for the opportunity to build our bureau and lead our journalists here at NewsNation D.C., as we report on the policies, politics and positions that directly impact people everywhere across the country.”

Viqueira started his career at producing NHK Japan Broadcasting’s U.S. coverage. He also service as senior correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for Al Jazeera America.