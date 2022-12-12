A Nancy Pelosi Documentary, From Her Daughter

Nancy Pelosi documentary Pelosi in the House debuts on HBO December 13. Pelosi’s daughter, Alexandra Pelosi, directed the film.

Alexandra Pelosi’s films include Journeys with George, Homeless: The Motel Kids of Orange County and Diary of a Political Tourist. She’s done 14 documentaries for HBO.

HBO promises “a candid, behind-the-scenes chronicle of the life of her mother and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, through her career milestones leading up to the inauguration of President Joseph Biden in January 2021. Filmed in a cinéma vérité style over the course of three decades, Pelosi in the House provides a unique, longitudinal window into the life of a longstanding Democratic politician and history in the making.”

The film tracks Pelosi’s life in public office, from her election to Congress in 1987 and becoming the first female Speaker of the House in 2007 through the 2020 election and President Biden’s inauguration. “The film offers a unique look at American politics through her efforts on the Affordable Care Act, the COVID-19 relief package, two impeachments as well as a record of the events of January 6, 2021, following Pelosi and other lawmakers at a secure location as the crisis unfolded,” added HBO.

IndieWire gave Pelosi in the House a so-so mark (opens in new tab). “The director is (understandably) too protective of her subject to risk making a film that leaves the Speaker vulnerable to attack or arms her mouth-foaming enemies on the fascist side of the aisle with any free ammunition. Or maybe the problem is that — even though her mom is now 82 — Alexandra can’t keep up with her,” it reads.

Alexandra Pelosi produced the film. Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive produce for HBO. ■