HBO Orders Alexandra Pelosi Election Documentary

HBO will air a documentary from Alexandra Pelosi chronicling the Republican and conservative perspective of the 2008 election. The film, Right America, Feeling Wronged- Some Voices From the Campaign Trail, will debut on the pay cabler Presidents Day, that is Monday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m.

HBO is set to debut another of Pelosi's films Sunday, The Trials of Ted Haggard, about the disgraced evangelical preacher who was excommunicated from the church he founded following a gay sex scandal.

The network previously announced that it had acquired the rights to a film following President Obama's campaign, up to and including inauguration day. That film will debut on the network later this year.

Pelosi's first film for HBO was 2000's Journey's with George, following life on the campaign trail with George W. Bush. Other HBO projects have included 2004's Diary of a Political Tourist, following the Democratic presidential candidates and Friends of God: A Road trip with Alexandra Pelosi, examining the evangelical movement in America.