HBO Sets October Premiere for ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Documentary

HBO's 'Four Hours at the Capitol'

HBO will chronicle the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in a new documentary, Four Hours At The Capitol, debuting Oct. 20.

The documentary, which explores the historic events of Jan. 6, will feature never-before-seen footage and vivid first-hand accounts from lawmakers, staffers, police officers, protesters, and rioters who stormed the Capitol building this past January where the electoral votes certifying President Joe Biden’s victory were being counted, according to the network.

The film meticulously details how the violence quickly escalated, leaving Capitol security forces outnumbered and overwhelmed, and highlights the high-stakes standoff between police and rioters, said HBO.

Four Hours at the Capitol is executive produced by Dan Reed, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, and directed by Jamie Roberts.