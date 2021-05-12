‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ Signs Off June 3

A Little Late With Lilly Singh, airing in the 1:30 a.m. slot on NBC, ends June 3. The 30-minute A Little Late premiered in September 2019.

Singh, who made her name on YouTube, is the uncommon female late-night host. Her show succeeded Last Call with Carson Daly. NBC has, on occasion, featured Singh in primetime.

Singh has nearly 15 million YouTube subscribers. She’s an actress and author. She was in the HBO film Fahrenheit 451 and Bad Moms.

Singh has a first-look deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio to develop unscripted projects.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.