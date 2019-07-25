‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh’ Starts on NBC Sept. 16

A Little Late with Lilly Singh begins on NBC Monday, Sept. 16. Hosted by the YouTube star, the 30-minute show will hold down the 1:35 a.m. slot. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews and create and star in taped comedy sketches and signature segments.

Singh has 14.8 million YouTube subscribers. NBC said Singh’s digital-first strategy will include content played across many social platforms to best connect with her digital audience.

“I’m literally counting down the days until the premiere. It's 53,” said Singh. “I'm thrilled to be collaborating with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night.”

The writing staff will include Sean O’Connor, Marina Cockenberg, Sergio Serna, Mona Mira, Jen Burton and Jonathan Giles.

The show will be executive produced by John Irwin, whose credits include Late Night with Conan O’Brien and MadTV.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Lilly for many years and her impact in media is truly remarkable,” Irwin said. “She brings a fresh perspective to the late-night space that is a breath of fresh air.”

Singh and Irwin will executive produce. Casey Spira, Sean O’Connor and Sarah Weichel join Polly Auritt (Unicorn Island Productions) as co-executive producers. Ryan Polito is the show’s director.

Singh was in the HBO film Fahrenheit 451, along with Bad Moms and Ice Age: Collision Course.

She authored the book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will be produced by Universal Television, Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment.