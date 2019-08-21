Lilly Singh Gets Primetime Special Sept. 18 on NBC

NBC is giving late-night debutante Lilly Singh a primetime special. A Little Late with Lilly Singh: The Primetime Special airs Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 p.m. It will feature sketches, interviews and games. Guests will be announced later.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh begins on NBC Monday, Sept. 16. The 30-minute show will hold down the 1:35 a.m. slot.

Singh made her name as a YouTube star. She amassed 14.9 million subscribers on that platform.

The primetime special will be produced by Universal Television, Unicorn Island Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Singh and John Irwin will executive produce. Aliyah Silverstein will run the show.