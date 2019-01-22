A+E Networks Syndicating ‘Intervention’ to TV Stations

A+E Networks said it is working with PPI Releasing to launch the long-running cable series Intervention into U.S. broadcast stations.

There are 175 episodes of the series when the show hits the NATPE syndication conference in Miami. The show, in which addicts are confronted by family members and friends, is produced for A&E Network by GRB Entertainment.

“What makes this series incredibly effective television is the emotional conflict at the heart of every 'Intervention',” said PPI co-founder Ritch Colbert. “This conflict is real, it’s passionate, and it touches every family in America today. We applaud GRB and A+E Networks for their singular achievement, and we are humbled by the opportunity to launch Intervention in syndication.”

The show won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Series in 2009.

“PPI is the perfect partner to deliver this important series to the syndication marketplace,” said A+E Networks international executive managing directors Patrick Vien and Edward Sabin. “We acknowledge PPI’s long-running expertise in domestic distribution and are delighted with their commitment to this acclaimed series, a series that highlights one of the most vital and important issues of the day.”