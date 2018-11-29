A+E Joins Nielsen Test of Linear Dynamic Ad Insertion

Nielsen said the pilot of its U.S. dynamic ad insertion systems is expanding with the addition of cable programmer A+E Networks and MediaTek, which provides technology that’s in 50% of smart TVs.

CBS was Nielsen’s original partner in the trial of the system, which used Gracenote Video Automatic Content Recognition technology to deliver addressable advertising in linear programming across five major U.S. markets.

As part of this pilot, A+E Networks and CBS will be among the first broadcasters to dynamically replace traditional linear TV advertisements as well as network promotions with targeted spots.

Making ads addressable should make them more valuable to networks and allow marketers to deliver more personalized messages and manage frequency and exposure.

“Nielsen recognizes the huge opportunity addressable TV presents for our clients,” said Kelly Abcarian, senior VP, product leadership for Nielsen. “So, we’ve worked hard to create an advanced DAI solution that covers everything from ad targeting to delivery. As the result of our expanded DAI pilot with leading Smart TV platforms and manufacturers and some of the largest broadcast and cable networks, marketers will be able to better realize the value of their advertising inventory, achieve maximum return on their ad spend and viewers will see messages that are most relevant to them.”

The Nielsen system takes into account the viewer’s age and gender, as well as advanced demographics, before making a decision about which ad will be delivered to that consumer’s device.

“MediaTek and Nielsen Gracenote have worked closely with leading broadcasters and TV manufacturers to push the boundaries of what MediaTek’s Smart TV platform can do and how it performs for business owners, while still offering secure and innovative experiences consumers expect,” said Mike Chang, general manager of MediaTek. “MediaTek’s goal is to give consumers around the globe a smarter TV experience so they can enjoy incredible entertainment and seamless great performance.”

Nielsen acquired Gracenote in 2017. It’s unique IDs and metadata is being used in a number of measurement, analytics and advanced advertising products.