CBS, Nielsen Aim to Insert Dynamic Ads in Live Broadcasts

CBS and Nielsen said they are collaborating to deliver dynamic ad insertion of commercials into live linear broadcast television using automatic content recognition technology from Nielsen’s Gracenote unit.

The deal is another step toward creating addressable advertising for national TV.

“CBS has been at the forefront of using Nielsen data and measurement to prove the value of television, and now we are working on taking the next step with Nielsen to go beyond age and gender by bringing targeted dynamic ad insertion to national live TV inventory,” said Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer, atCBS. “This will create a more relevant ad experience for our viewers and better outcomes for our clients.”

Gracenote’s ACR is integrated into millions of smart TVs. By combining that with Nielsen viewer data, CBS said it will be able to deliver impressions to advertisers based on consumer behavior rather than traditional demographic ratings.

“As TV becomes more digitally delivered, Nielsen is on the forefront of innovation in bringing our clients unique capabilities that will continue to drive the value of advertising on television,” said Peter Bradbury, executive VP. "We will leverage patented technology to replace linear ad spots on individual Smart TV sets to offer more advanced advertising capabilities to brands.”