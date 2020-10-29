3Q Streaming Up 57%: Conviva Report

Streaming continued to grow in the third quarter, according to a new report from Conviva.

In its latest State of Streaming Report, Conviva found that time spent streaming was up 57% year over year during the quarter.

Advertisers appear to be following consumer eyeballs. After a big drop in the second quarter caused by the pandemic and a lack of live sports, Conviva found that ad demand bounced back in the third quarter. There was a 22% increase in impressions, resulting from a 14% increase in ad attempts and a 22% decrease in failed ad attempts

Ad quality improved with time spent waiting for ads to buffer down 28% and picture quality11% better.

While connected TV devices--Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast--were dominant in streaming viewership with 55% of global viewing time, streaming through apps on smart TVs doubled its share to 14.8%. Viewing on smart sets made by Samsung, LG and Vizio grew faster grew 200%, compared to the overall 57% growth rate.

Among streaming devices, Roku led with a 47.7% share, followed by Amazon Fire with a 27.6% share.

The most powerful video content is the NFL and more fans are streaming when they watch games. Conviva said that the number of fans streaming was up 41% compared to last season. Daytime games were up 63% with nearly 70% of viewing happening on a big screen.

Streaming on TV sets accounted for 67% of NFL viewing, with mobile getting a 13% share and 6% happening on PCs during the quarter.

Conviva collected data for the survey from its sensor technology embedded in three billion streaming video applications, which measure more than 500 million unique viewers watching 150 billion streams per year.