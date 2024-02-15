38% of Advertisers Call Addressable Ads a ‘Must-Buy’ in DirecTV Survey

Addressable advertising has become a “must-buy,” according to 38% of the advertisers surveyed by DirecTV Advertising, up from 27% in a similar survey a year ago.

The survey, conducted by Advertiser Perceptions, also found that 90% of those buying addressable advertising on multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs, like DirecTV) or virtual MVPDs (like DirecTV Stream) said they will spend the same or more on addressable ads in 2024.

Addressable advertising significantly improved their ability to segment audiences, according to 92% of those surveyed and 73% said they’re satisfied with addressable’s ability to expand a campaign’s TV reach.

‘’As our industry continues to evolve, it’s clear that addressable advertising is one of the best tools in market to empower brands and agencies to deliver outcomes in a brand safe environment,” Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV Advertising, said.

“We’ll see addressable play a major role in this year’s political marketplace and upfront season, where it will be an increasingly critical part an advertiser’s media mix,” Leifer said. “Across the industry, DirecTV Advertising is leading the charge in promoting addressability across the ecosystem, focusing on enabling new types of inventory, and maximizing the value of TV as a platform.”

The survey also found that 90% of advertisers said their CTV and linear teams collaborate on campaign reporting, and 78% said buying addressable TV made their jobs easier, up 8 percentage points from 2023.

Advertiser Perceptions interviewed 250 addressable-TV decision makers who have purchased addressable TV from an MVPD, vMVPD, programmer or device-maker in the past year. The interviews took place online in October.