Advertisers Plan to Boost Addressable Spending: Survey

Addressable advertising is gaining steam, according to a new survey conducted for Go Addressable, the newly incorporated trade group aiming to boost adoption of addressable advertising.

The survey, conducted by Advertiser Perceptions, found that for the third year in a row, the share of advertisers planning to increase spending on data-targeted addressable ads has increased. The percentage has risen from 34% in 2021 to 37% in 2022 and 40% in 2023.

More advertisers who haven’t used addressable advertising are planning to give it a try. According to the survey, intent to start using addressable advertising has doubled to 50% in 2023 from 25% in 2021.

The survey was released in conjunction with Go Addressable’s third annual conference on Wednesday in New York.

"As we enter Go Addressable’s third year, adoption and usage of addressability has consistently been on the rise,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer, DirecTV Advertising, a Go Addressable member.

The group said that the total number of addressable-enabled minutes rose from 53 billion to 68 billion, a 29% increase from 2022.

“We have seen the power of this medium to drive outcomes for clients as addressable TV is the ideal combination of sophisticated targeting and measurement on the big screen, where viewers are receptive to ads and where brands know their message will been seen in a brand-safe environment. With Go Addressable, we are committed to further evolving to help our clients achieve their goals,” Leifer said.

The survey found that advertisers and media buyers are becoming more positive about addressable advertising, with 9 of 10 saying they’re satisfied with addressable TV advertising, with 59% saying measurement is better and 54% saying scale has improved.

"Brand marketers are looking to make media investments go further and addressable TV advertising allows them to connect with their most valuable audiences in more effective ways,” said Brad Stockton, senior VP, U.S. National Video Innovation at media agency dentsu.

“At dentsu, we know that identity-based media opportunities are at the core of modern marketing, with solutions like addressable TV providing advancements in engaging with consumers through reach and targeting capabilities,” Stockton said. “Widespread adoption and usage will help us get one step closer to creating unity in this otherwise fragmented ecosystem.”

To produce the study, Advertiser Perceptions conducted 305 online interviews between October 2 and October 9. Respondents were with companies that plan to spend at least $1 million on advertising over the next 12 months.