2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch, Hosts, and Everything You Need to Know About the Show

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to air this Sunday, May 16 live from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

B+C has all the details about the kudosfest.

How Can I Watch the Show?

ViacomCBS will simulcast the show across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Who Is Hosting and Presenting?

Leslie Jones is slated to host the ceremony on Sunday.

Presenters confirmed for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards include: Addison Rae, Antonia Gentry, Anthony Mackie, Chase Stokes, Eric Andre, Henry Golding, Jacob Elordi, Jonathan Daviss, Justin Hartley, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Mandy Moore, Nasim Pedrad, Patrick Wilson, Riley Keough, Rudy Pankow, Tanner Buchanan, Taylour Paige, Tom Hiddleston, Vera Farmiga and Yvonne Orji.

Bonus: DJ Snoopadelic and “Bling Empire’s” Kim Lee will DJ during the event.

Who Are the Nominees and Honorees?

Movie nominees this year include Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Judas and the Black Messiah, Promising Young Woman, Soul, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever vying for best movie. On the series side Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Boys and WandaVision will all duke it out. The complete list of nominees can be found here.

Sacha Baron Cohen will receive the Comedic Genius Award and Scarlett Johansson will be feted with the Generation Award.

What's New This Year?

MTV has added the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted to its lineup. The show will air Monday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Pop and VH1 with comedian Nikki Glaser hosting.

Confirmed presenters for Monday include Angelina Pivarnick, Anna Shay, Bretman Rock, Brie Bella, Charli D’Amelio, Chrishell Stause, Christine Chiu, Christine Quinn, Dixie D’Amelio, Erika Jayne, Gottmik, Heather Rae Young, Heidi D’Amelio, Heidi Klum, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Kim Lee, Marc D’Amelio, Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Polizzi, Nikki Bella, Paris Hilton, Princess Love, Ray J, Symone, Tayshia Adams, Vinny Guadagnino, and Winnie Harlow.