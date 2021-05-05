‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Shares Presenters Lineup

Addison Rae, Chase Stokes, Anthony Mackie, Henry Golding, Jacob Elordi, Justin Hartley, Tom Hiddleston and Mandy Moore are among the stars lined up to present at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be a two-night event. On May 16, Leslie Jones hosts the awards at the Palladium in Los Angeles. On May 17, Nikki Glaser hosts reality-focused Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Chrishell Stause, Erika Jayne, Heidi Klum, Nikki Bella, Paris Hilton, Tayshia Adams and the D’Amelio family will participate.

“A first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows,” goes the Unscripted description from MTV.

Disney Plus series WandaVision is up for five awards May 16. Netflix’s Emily in Paris and Amazon’s The Boys are up for four, while Netflix’s Bridgerton, Amazon’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian are nominated three times.

Leslie Jones is the host and executive producer of Supermarket Sweep on ABC and is in Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime. She was a cast member on Saturday Night Live and was in the cast of Ghostbusters.

Glaser hosts You Up with Nikki Glaser on SiriusXM. She was host, co-creator and executive producer of Comedy Central’s morning show Not Safe with Nikki Glaser.

Executive producers for both MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf, and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski.