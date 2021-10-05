'20/20' Season Premiere Investigates Chippendales
ABC newsmag starts season 44 Oct. 8
The season 44 premiere of 20/20 on ABC looks into the dark history of the male exotic dance troupe Chippendales, which emerged as a pop-culture phenom in the ‘80s. The episode happens Oct. 8.
“By creating Chippendales, Steve Banerjee found the success and fortune he always craved — but his ambition was insatiable,” said ABC.
20/20 looks at how it says Banerjee conspired to eliminate those who got in his way, including murder-for-hire plots against business associates and a competing male dance troupe, and an alleged blackmail operation against a club patron who sued for racial discrimination.
The two-hour program features interviews with retired FBI agent Scott Garriola, former Chippendales dancer Read Scot and Natalia Mehlman Petrzela, who hosts a Chippendales podcast.
David Muir and Amy Robach anchor 20/20. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Janice Johnston is executive producer.
Discovery Plus debuted a series, Curse of the Chippendales, about the male dance troupe last month.
