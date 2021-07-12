Review: ‘The Beast Must Die’ Serves Gripping Tale of Revenge

AMC Plus delves into the world of murder and revenge with the limited series The Beast Must Die.

The series starts out ominously with a young woman looking directly into the camera and uttering the words, “I’m going to kill a man,” setting the stage for a gripping thriller that frequently surprises throughout its six episodes. The woman, Frances Cairnes (Cush Jumbo), is in mourning after a trip to the British Isle of Wight with her son ends in tragedy when he is killed by a hit-and-run driver.

After the local police have virtually closed the book on the murder, Frances decides to search for the culprit herself. Her intent: to avenge her son by killing the killer. Posing as a novelist researching a murder mystery, her investigation leads her to George Rattery (Jared Harris), a wealthy and smug businessman whom Frances has suspicions about regarding the death of her son.

On the outside looking in is police officer Nigel Strangeways (Billy Howle), who recently joined the local police force. Tormented by the death of a fellow officer, Nigel consults a therapist while he settles into his new position as a replacement for a recently deceased officer who was investigating the hit and run. An unsatisfactory first encounter with Frances leaves Nigel wanting to investigate the incident further, but he fears that getting too close to the case will trigger emotions he’s not ready to deal with.

As the six-episode story evolves, viewers will be captured by the performances of the lead actors and the intensity of the storyline as Frances and Nigel seek answers and resolution to situations that may not end so satisfactorily.

Episodes of The Beast Must Die are currently streaming on AMC Plus one week ahead of their premiere on the linear AMC cable network.