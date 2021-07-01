New York Reopens and ‘Tom and Jerry’ Move In

Animated series Tom and Jerry in New York premieres on HBO Max July 1. The cat and mouse pair has moved to Manhattan, where Tom is working at the Royal Gate Hotel, chasing mice, and Jerry is up to his usual no good, much of it designed to drive Tom nuts.

The series sees Tom and Jerry invade a department store after dark, Jerry help an elephant hiding in a museum exhibit escape Tom, and Tom and Jerry go kiting in the park, which causes a few hijinks.

Joining the duo are Spike the Bulldog, Butch the alley cat and other fuzzy friends.

Tom and Jerry in New York is executive produced by Sam Register, President Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Renegade’s Darrell Van Citters directs and produces alongside Renegade’s Ashley Postlewaite.

HBO Max premiered the feature film Tom and Jerry in February.

The Tom and Jerry franchise was hatched in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbara.