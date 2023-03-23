GumGum’s Overlay Ads Available Across Amagi’s Thunderstorm Inventory
In-content ads preferred by consumers
Ad-tech company GumGum said it made a deal with Amagi to make its patented overlay ads available across Amagi’s Thunderstorm broadcast inventory.
The deal means video publishers can dynamically insert overlay ads into campaign running on connected TV and over-the-top channels through Amagi, generating additional revenue.
GumGum’s in-video overlay ad units fade into the corner of a video stream, blending in with the content. The result is an ad four times more memorable than video ads, GumGum said.
During testing of the ad unit, 63% of users preferred the in-video unit over pre-roll because the overlay ads do not interrupt their viewing experience.
Videos were twice as likely to be abandoned by the user during a pre-roll ad compared to GumGum’s overlay execution.
When ads are contextually aligned with the content of the video consumer report a more favorable ad experience, GumGum found. ■
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.