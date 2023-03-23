GumGum’s Overlay Ads Available Across Amagi’s Thunderstorm Inventory

Ad-tech company GumGum said it made a deal with Amagi to make its patented overlay ads available across Amagi’s Thunderstorm broadcast inventory.

The deal means video publishers can dynamically insert overlay ads into campaign running on connected TV and over-the-top channels through Amagi, generating additional revenue.

GumGum’s in-video overlay ad units fade into the corner of a video stream, blending in with the content. The result is an ad four times more memorable than video ads, GumGum said.

(Image credit: GumGum)

During testing of the ad unit, 63% of users preferred the in-video unit over pre-roll because the overlay ads do not interrupt their viewing experience.

Videos were twice as likely to be abandoned by the user during a pre-roll ad compared to GumGum’s overlay execution.

When ads are contextually aligned with the content of the video consumer report a more favorable ad experience, GumGum found. ■