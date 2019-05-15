New! Ultra-efficient DVB-S/S2X demodulator for the X platform

The DVB-S/S2X L-band demodulator module is a plug-in module capable of recovering all of the services delivered by up to 32 different satellite transponders simultaneously. This offers unprecedented density per RU and enables Appear’s X platform to demodulate up to 192 transponders per 1RU whilst offering a variety of integrated processing and streaming options.



The satellite module offers flexible support for the DVB-S, DVB-S2 and DVB-S2X standards and covers both the DTH and contribution markets. Turnaround customers will appreciate the extreme density on offer, the integrated de-multiplexing function which simplifies stream processing and the integrated L-band distribution matrix. Reducing the need for L-band switches, associated wiring and rack space is a real cost saver.



The module supports full input analysis with detailed service and PID view. Incoming multiplexes can be de-multiplexed on input, or the complete transport stream can be transparently mapped from input to output.



The X platform is a modular, chassis-based solution allowing the user to customize the configuration to fit their operational needs. The chassis supports a wide range of function-specific modules including advanced AVC/HEVC encoding, decoding and transcoding. An equally sophisticated satellite modulator module is also available and features such as fully firewalled, duplex 10Gb/s IP streaming ports and advanced multiplexing functions are integral to the platform. As with all Appear solutions, the chassis allows modules to inter-connect to create an integrated flexible system with the highest tier-1 grade of performance and capability.



The X platform provides an agnostic, open architecture using standard and widely accepted industry protocols, and work seamlessly in conjunction with existing systems to enhance capabilities where needed yet avoid the need to replace equipment that is still operationally viable.

Appear TV, based in Oslo, Norway, is dedicated to designing and producing world class equipment and solutions for the delivery of professional video services. The company’s mission is to deliver unique products that open up new opportunities for video distribution. We work closely with our customers to ensure that we are at the forefront of technology and at the same time offer user friendly equipment.