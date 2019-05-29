Latest compression functionality available for the X platform

Why transcoders?

Transcoders have become an essential tool in the continuous race to provide high-quality content on any platform, whilst keeping bitrates to a minimum. Whether you are a broadcaster or operator, Appear can provide you with transcoding tools to fit your workflow, securing an exceptional customer experience across all devices.

The Appear transcoder portfolio:

Linear distribution or OTT, live or file, on-premise or cloud: Appear have got you covered. The new X platform transcoder complements the Appear XC platform transcoder and Appear software-based video compression, providing you with transcoders to fit any task or deployment. Utilizing the power of software defined hardware, the X platform transcoder runs on Appear's reprogrammable compression module, allowing the hardware to be configured as an encoder, decoder or transcoder. The complete transcoder portfolio is on display at the upcoming ANGACOM (stand G-11) and CommunicAsia (stand 1M2-01).

The X platform transcoder features:

Input and density: The transcoder support transcoding up to 2 full UHD or 8 HD channels per module. This enables transcoding of up to 12 UHD or 48 HD channels per RU for demanding high-density deployments. The transcoder supports transcoding of MPEG-2, AVC and HEVC source signals, into AVC and HEVC up to full UHD for the output.

Power and flexibility: All installed transcoder modules in a chassis are treated as one large processing block with full IDR alignment between modules. This enables transcoding of multiple resolutions of the same service to be done on different modules, providing full flexibility of hardware utilization.

Efficient linear and OTT hybrid deployment: Generation of classic linear channels for IPTV, cable and satellite can be combined with generation of multiscreen package on the same hardware at the same time, reducing installation cost, size, complexity and latency while simplifying operation.

Built in multiplexer: The module supports full input analysis with detailed service and PID view. Incoming multiplexes can be de-multiplexed on input, and selected components can pass through transparently in combination with transcoding of video while maintaining valid video timing reference.

The power of the X platform:

The X platform is based on a modular and customizable chassis with fully firewalled bi-directional 10Gb/s IP streaming ports and advanced multiplexing functions as standard. As with all Appear solutions, the chassis allows modules to inter-connect to create an integrated flexible system with the highest tier-1 grade of performance and capability.

Appear TV, based in Oslo, Norway, is dedicated to designing and producing world class equipment and solutions for the delivery of professional video services. The company’s mission is to deliver unique products that open up new opportunities for video distribution. We work closely with our customers to ensure that we are at the forefront of technology and at the same time offer user friendly products.