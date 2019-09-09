BroadView Software Continues International Expansion of its Renowned Scheduling Software



While many companies are opting to shelve their legacy products in favor of new programs and software, BroadView Software has proven that taking the long-term approach, and investing in the continuing development of products that are integrative, agile and anticipatory, pays dividends in client retention, and satisfaction, globally.

A global leader in Broadcast Management System Software, BroadView Software Inc., has proudly added new international broadcasters to its family of clients over the past year, including several new Asian and EMEA services, including Smithsonian Asia, MTV Beats UK,Love Nature Latin America and Makeful Asia, and has increased their roster of channels supported in India significantly.

Asked why he thinks international broadcasters keep turning to BroadView Software for their content management needs, Michael Atkin, President and CEO says “The strength of BroadView is two-fold. First, its suite of tools for managing Programming, Scheduling and On-Demand services is unparalleled. Second, BroadView provides an end-to-end solution for broadcasters who need functionality beyond Programming.”

“BroadView has always focused on a client base beyond Canada: our functionality operates with any language and currency, and our partnerships with U-TO and BroadView Russia allow us to support clients of any size, worldwide,” Atkin continues.

Striving for innovation and excellence in media management, BroadView maintains year-over-year investment in continual product improvement. In a world where many software companies are abandoning their legacy products, BroadView remains dedicated to the technical evolution of its product, integrating Voice and AI technology into their suite of software solutions.

“I believe that pride in ownership is what sets us apart. As a privately-owned company, we’re not governed by short-term share prices or driven to make cuts or find efficiencies, we don’t have to answer to shareholders or focus on quarterly distributions to them.” Atkin explains, “We are free to make investment decisions that require a long view, that take risks, but that pay off for our clients. They are our shareholder.”

“We talk directly to our clients,” says Mike Zablocki, BroadView’s VP of Sales. “We invest heavily in our products and in ensuring that we develop best-in-class software that is reliable and responsive to the ever-changing global broadcast operations eco-system. We are totally focused on the needs of our clients and the future of our industry.”

What does client-focused product improvement look like?

User-group participation in product design.

Technology partnership arrangements with clients who view us as more than just vendors, especially with large enterprise projects.

Scalability of product for a wide range and type of clients; supporting single to 100+ channels and up to thousands of users.

Input from a diverse world-wide client base results in relevant innovation, for example, currency and language flexibility.

Little things become big things: listening to customers; proactively updating products, being nimble and responsive to customization requests add up to a Total Client Experience beyond the base of great functionality.

The BroadView team will be at IBC2019. To learn now about how Atkin thinks OTT and On Demand will change the way broadcasters will produce and deliver content in the coming years, of if you want to explore how BroadView’s On Demand Software can improve your broadcast operations, feel free to book an appointment.

For more information or to read more from CEO Michael Atkin, please visit: www.broadviewsoftware.com

You are invited to visit Michael Atkin, Mike Zablocki and the rest of the BroadView team at the IBC show, stand 2.C41

ABOUT MICHAEL ATKIN

Michael Atkin founded BroadView Software over 25 years ago to offer media management and scheduling solutions to the broadcast industry. Michael launched BroadView by developing pay-per-view systems in the 1980s, a precursor to today’s burgeoning OnDemand market. Under Atkin's leadership, BroadView pioneered the unified database architecture for the IT-based broadcast infrastructure. This enables enormous efficiencies through workflow innovation.

In 2005, Atkin, along with partner Sean Leyne, he turned his focus to the emerging OnDemand ecosystem. Thanks to their early development and investment in this sphere, BroadView is now best known as a leading worldwide provider of information-management solutions for today's multiplatform media environment. When he’s not in the office, Michael likes to spend his free time exploring land, sea and air, taking up his hobbies of motorcycling, scuba diving, and gliding.Connect with Michael on LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-atkin-b09683106/

ABOUT BROADVIEW SOFTWARE

BroadView Software Inc. is the premier choice of Broadcast Operators, Ad Sales Professionals, CIOs and CFOs alike for integrated information-management solutions in today's multiplatform media environment. BroadView's integrated broadcast management system offers a comprehensive toolset for programming, traffic and sales which operates seamlessly across online, OnDemand, broadcast, satellite and cable assets. The core system's highly configurable architecture makes it a cost-effective fit for any broadcast operation.

For over two decades BroadView has been a well-established technology partner for OnDemand linear scheduling, workflow, and content and media management. Broadview is hailed by clients for providing confidence, commitment and credibility by delivering highly-adaptable turn-key solutions, innovative customizations and exemplary customer service. BroadView's eighth generation technology provides industry-leading functionality and ease-of-use. This, combined with expertise in integrations, training and support maximizes value and increases profitability for our clients. For more information visit: www.BroadViewSoftware.com@AskBroadView

