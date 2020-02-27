BAFTA Award-Nominated Actor Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) Reprises Lead Role In Acorn TV’s Acclaimed Twisty Irish Psychological Thriller BLOOD

“One of the best overlooked TV shows of 2018… Plenty of smart twists…the quintessential Irishness of the six-part show—from the emerald landscapes to the readings of Yeats poems—is a pleasure unto itself.” — Time

“An engrossing thriller… Broadchurch fans shouldn’t miss it” —Den of Geek

"Dark, addictive and unmissable crime drama" —The Guardian

"Must-see TV…taut, stylish, and suspenseful" —Irish Times

"A well-made, handsome piece of work, and the acting is exemplary" —Irish Independent

“Dunbar is chilling” —Irish Examiner

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/8Eogy2y37es

Get your pulse racing as the acclaimed Irish psychological drama and Acorn TV Original series BLOOD boils over with new intrigue and fascinating plot twists in a much-anticipated series 2 on Acorn TV, the leading streamer specializing in British and international television. The first two episodes will premiere on Acorn TV starting Monday, March 9, with one episode to premiere every Monday through April 6. Compared to Broadchurch and The Killing by critics, the highly-rated mystery stars BAFTA nominee Adrian Dunbar (Superintendent Ted Hastings in UK’s 2019 #1 cop drama Line of Duty, Broken, The Crying Game) as Jim Hogan, a disgraced physician in a small Irish town. In series 1, his wife had died and everyone believed it was an accident, except his daughter (Carolina Main, Unforgotten), who mistrusted her father because of a childhood trauma.

The upcoming series 2 unfolds around a new, gripping mystery and narrative, along with new dilemmas for the series’ veteran characters. Jim Hogan returns home a year later, stripped of his medical license and determined to make amends and reconnect with his family. He finds that his eldest daughter Fiona Crowley (Gràinne Keenan, Victoria, The Foreigner) is slowly succumbing to the same debilitating illness that afflicted her mother, and her cash-strapped husband Paul Crowley (Ian Lloyd Anderson, Love/Hate) is struggling. Jim’s determined efforts to make amends and reconnect with his family only seem to add to their grief, and things worsen when he stumbles upon suspicious activity at the farm where he and Paul work. When Fiona’s car veers off the road and crashes into a canal, her family gather round to support her. But they are shocked to their core when Detective Dez Breen (Sean Duggan, The Lobster) arrives with news of a disturbing discovery that threatens to tear the family apart again.

With every reveal, the viewers’ understanding of what happened that night, of Fiona, of her family, and of Jim is altered. Similar to series 1, BLOOD transcends a straightforward retelling of a horrendous tragedy or a thrilling mystery: it’s also a story about truth and perspective, how understanding of events and people affect one’s beliefs, and how love and grief can so often blind us to the truth.

U.S. Premiere: Monday, March 9 Episodes: 6 (46 mins. each)

