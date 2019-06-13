Prabhu TV choose Appear for their expansion of OTT and DVB-T2 services in Nepal

CommunicAsia stand 1M2-01, Singapore – Appear TV announce another win in Nepal for Prabhu TV's expansion of OTT and DVB-T2 services.

Since their launch in 2017, Prabhu TV has successfully deployed DVB-T2 and OTT services in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan and Sunsari. Building on the success, Prabhu TV is now preparing to launch operations in the Bardibas region of Nepal, again choosing to cooperate with Appear's Asia headquarters located in Bangkok, Thailand.

“The reason we chose Appear was due to the flexible and modular design of their XC platform that supports the delivery of broadcasts services via satellite, terrestrial, cable, IPTV and OTT," said Mr. Shankar Kalikota, General Manager, Prabhu Digital Pvt. Ltd. "In the future, should we decide to expand our TV services beyond DVB-T2 and OTT, we can simply add functionality to the high-density XC platform from the wide selection of modules that are available.

"Our head-ends currently support up to 155 channels delivered by Appear TV’s XC5000 4RU chassis, which has shown to be ultra-reliable. The XC platform has a user-friendly GUI that offers intuitive and comprehensive management which has enabled our engineers to smoothly operate our head-ends from our headquarters in Kathmandu,” said Mr. Kalikota.

“We are delighted to be able to support Prabhu TV in the delivery of their DVB-T2 and OTT services and we look forward to maintaining our close relationship with Prabhu TV as one of our major clients and service providers in Nepal,” said Jens Peter Søhof, GM at Appear TV Thailand.

About Prabhu TV

Prabhu TV is licensed by the government of Nepal and promoted by Prabhu Group to operate the 2nd generation Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB-T2) in Nepal. Our network has a nationwide footprint and delivers high quality 24/7 wireless digital TV services to consumers.

About Appear TV

Appear TV, based in Oslo, Norway, is dedicated to designing and producing world class equipment and solutions for the delivery of professional video services. The company’s mission is to deliver unique products that open up new opportunities for video distribution. We work closely with our customers to ensure that we are at the forefront of technology and at the same time offer user friendly equipment.