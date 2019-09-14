Appear TV exhibit new features on all products at IBC 2019

Amsterdam, September 14, 2019 – Appear TV, a leading provider of next-generation high-quality video processing platforms for broadcast and streaming, is displaying a wide range of new features at this year’s IBC, stand 1.C61.

On the X-platform, the future proof video delivery powerhouse, new modules and new software is on display. The new feature lineup kicks off with TICO encode and decode for UHD and HD on ST2022-6 and ST2110, to facilitate ultra-low-latency video networking and remote production over IP. In order to run video networking over the internet, both Zixi and SRT input and output has been added to the wide variety of features already available.

New processing features include transcoding as well as loudness leveling. The new transcoder software provides broadcast and OTT multiscreen transcoding, supporting mixed deployments on AVC and HEVC up to UHD. The advanced loudness leveling feature provide long- and short-term leveling as well as additional peak limiting on both encoding and transcoding.

For satellite contribution and turnaround, the high-performance satellite modulator and new high-density 16-transponders-per-module satellite demodulator proves that sky is not the limit.

Rounding of the smorgasbord of new X-platform features, the L2TPv3 signaling and PTP time stamping combined with the X’s near limitless multiplexing capacity makes the product an ideal video core for remote PHY deployments.

Deployed in 100+ countries, the XC-platform is an operational masterpiece for cable, satellite, terrestrial and IPTV installations worldwide. The modular carrier grade platform delivers unsurpassed reliability and TCO. New this IBC is the upgraded CAM descrambler and the SKY descrambler modules, as well as several software enhancements.

The Appear software-based video compression enables live and file transcoding in AVC and HEVC and is continuously updated with new features. New network features designed to simplify and secure network deployment include SRT input and output, as well as seamless input and cloned output. On the processing side both HLG HDR processing and WebVTT subtitling is now available.

Last but not least is the Appear Adaptive Bitrate server, the versatile solution for ingest, storage and streaming of live, catch-up, nPVR and VOD content. This high-performance just-in-time packager adds CMAF with CBC encryption support in the latest software version. On the storage side, VOD storage support is added to AMS, the cost-efficient high performance media store for ABR.

To find out more about Appear's wide range of products and solutions, we encourage IBC attendees to visit the Appear stand 1.C61 throughout the course of the show.

