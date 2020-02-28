Internationally Successful Australian TV Series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries Returns with All-New Globe Trotting Adventure in Acorn TV’s First Feature Film MISS FISHER AND THE CRYPT OF TEARS

“Fun as fun procedurals get, balancing glam period style with clever cases and jazzy characters”- The New York Times

“Smart, slick mystery series… a female cross between The Saint and James Bond: unstoppable, unbeatable and unapologetic”- MediaPost

“This is television at its most entertaining, stimulating best” -The Philadelphia Inquirer

"Excellent whodunit" - The Sydney Morning Herald

"Rollicking... perfectly entertaining" - The Sunday Times (UK)

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/WFgo5VWYmEA

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV expands the brand of the internationally renowned Australian series and one of their most popular shows, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries with their first feature film to stream exclusively on Monday, March 23 and to screen in select U.S. theaters. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears continues the story of this global sensation with all-new rollicking adventures and is the series’ first new installment since 2015, when the last, third season originally aired in Australia. It marks the return of the series’ stars, including award-winning actress Essie Davis (The Babadook, Game ofThrones) as the seductive, slinky and risk-taking 1920s-era Melbourne detective Honourable Miss Phryne Fisher. Called a “glorious streaming service…an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streamer focused on British and international television.

Based on the popular book series by Kerry Greenwood, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries has delighted audiences worldwide with its fanciful escapades, gleaming Jazz Age period detail, high production values and a sterling ensemble cast led by Davis as the sophisticated, glamorous sleuth with a knack for solving tough crime cases-- armed with her pearl-handled revolver and vivacious charm while leaving a trail of admirers in her wake.

In the suspenseful, wildly entertaining Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, Phryne Fisher embarks on an exhilarating new journey of mystery and mayhem through exotic 1920s British Palestine and the opulence of grand London manors. Fisher frees a Bedouin girl, Shirin Abbas (Izabella Yena, High School Lover) from unjust imprisonment in late 1920s Jerusalem, and unravels a wartime mystery concerning priceless emeralds, ancient curses and the truth behind the suspicious disappearance of Shirin’s forgotten tribe.

In addition to Davis, returning in the five-time Logie-nominated role that made her a known name, the eagerly-anticipated film features series regular Nathan Page (The Secret Life of Us) as close associate and her longtime romantic admirer Detective Inspector Jack Robinson and , as well as new cast additions Daniel Lapaine (Catastrophe), Rupert Penry Jones (Spooks), and Jacqueline McKenzie (Deep Blue Sea). Filmed on location in Morocco, including at the extraordinary sand dunes on the edge of the Sahara Desert, and in Melbourne’s magnificent historic mansions, the movie made its U.S. premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 4, 2020, with three sold-out screenings.

Acorn TV first introduced Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries to U.S. audiences in 2013 with the premiere of Series 1. The universally adored debut won fans across North America and the series received an additional boost when Netflix picked it up. However, Acorn TV now has exclusive streaming rights in the U.S. to Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears and all three seasons of the series. Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

Acorn TV is also streaming the first season of Acorn TV Original spinoff series, Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries, which moves the setting to the 1960s and features every bit the embodiment of style, glamour and adventure as the 1920s-set original and stars the gorgeously reckless Peregrine Fisher (Geraldine Hakewill, Wanted) as Ms. Fisher’s niece and aspiring sleuth.

U.S. Premiere: Monday, March 23, 2020 (Acorn TV, also as limited engagement in select theaters this spring) Feature-length film (100 min.)

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and international television and is now serving more than one million paid subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. Coming up in 2020, Acorn TV will feature a record five commissioned series as well as several returning favorites, including Irish period mystery series Dead Still, British mystery Agatha Raisin, Irish comedy drama The South Westerlies, as well as the return of award-winning Australian drama Mystery Road, Irish thriller Blood, and the #1 UK drama of 2019 Line of Duty. Acorn TV offers a free trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV