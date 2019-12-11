Acorn TV Announces January 2020 Slate – ACKLEY BRIDGE, BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, MURDOCH MYSTERIES

Toast the New Year and a new decade with hours upon hours of world-class new programming from Acorn TV. Binge in 2020 with an ever-growing slate of world-class comedies, mysteries and dramas to enlighten, entertain and inspire!

AMC Networks’ leading streaming service for Britain and Beyond has the following for the offering in January 2020:

· ACKLEY BRIDGE, the third series of the multicultural school-based UK dramedy hit with new cast additions Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey) and Charlie Hardwick (Emmerdale), along with longtime series actors Jo Joyner (EastEnders), Sunetra Sarker (Broadchurch), Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders), and Megan Parkinson (Game of Thrones.) (Trailer, Jan. 13)

· THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, the hit New Zealand mystery with new episodes premiering Mondays (Beginning Jan. 6)

· Award-winning Canadian series MURDOCH MYSTERIES unrolls new episodes on Mondays with more whodunnit intrigue and its trademark engaging stories (weekly premiering episodes through April 13, 2020)

Also, in January, Acorn TV adds the following premieres:

· THE GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY, the story of the famous robbery from the perspective of both the cops and crooks starring Jim Broadbent and Luke Evans

· TERRY PRATCHETT’s GOING POSTAL, an entertaining adaptation of the comic novel by the bestselling author, starring Richard Coyle, David Suchet and Charles Dance

· DEAD LUCKY, the Australian detective drama starring Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under)

· HIDDEN BRITAIN BY DRONE, a thrilling, historic aerial journey of the United Kingdom from the air, hosted by famed travel enthusiast and TV personality Tony Robinson

· THE SILENCE, an intriguing mystery series about a deaf girl who witnesses a murder

· THE FAMILY FARM, the BBC documentary/competition series of three families trying to live as farmers

WATCH NOW: Premieres will be added as they become available, https://acorn.tv/press. Mirror to your TV via Apple TV or Chromecast. DVDs available upon request.

TRAILERS: http://youtube.com/acorntv.

WEEKLY WATCH GUIDE:https://link.acorn.tv/view/5d655e56576f2c68755c1bceb89zp.i/1785a355

ACORN TV - JANUARY 2020 CALENDAR

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, Series 6, Episode 1 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, new episodes to premiere weekly on Mondays)

Series trailer

This New Zealand detective series filmed amid the beautiful landscape of the country’s North Island returns with four feature-length, standalone mysteries featuring compelling characters, dry humor, and piquant wit. After transferring from a big city to the quiet, little, murder-ridden town of Brokenwood, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea, Go Girls) and Detective Kristin Simms (Fern Sutherland, The Almighty Johnsons) uncover more macabre goings on and investigate murderous rivalries and lethal grudges. In the series opener, “The Power of Steam,” Shepherd and his team are taken into a world of Victorian dress-up and escapism when they investigate a murder at the Brokenwood Steampunk event. (1 EP, 2019)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13 Episode 4 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere, new episodes to premiere every weekly on Mondays)

Trailer (season 11)

In this beloved, award-winning Canadian series, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) uses radical forensic techniques like fingerprinting and ultraviolet light to solve turn-of-the-century Toronto's most intriguing mysteries, and with the help of Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Still Standing); Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy); and Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig). In episode “Prodigal Father,” a death at an investment event leads Crabtree to the father he never knew--and Murdoch to suspect he may be culpable. (1 EP, 2020)

THE FAMILY FARM (Series, Documentary)

Trailer

In this ambitious four-part BBC reality series, three UK families with no experience of farming volunteer to spend their summer living and working on a north Wales hill farm - in search of a better work-life balance and the experience of a lifetime high in the mountains of Snowdonia. The Morgans from Tenby, the Burtons from Manchester and the McNulty family from Glasgow are taken out of their comfort zones and pushed to their limits with early starts, late finishes and dirty jobs in all weather conditions on Gareth Wyn Jones’s family hill farm. The families are given a set of challenges, designed to show how our food moves from gate to plate. (6 EPS, 2018)

TERRY PRATCHETT’S GOING POSTAL (Series)

Trailer

"Elaborately designed fantasy fun"--Observer (UK). In this lavish made-for-TV adaptation of Terry Pratchett's novel, part of the best-selling, delightfully surreal “Discworld” series, con man Moist von Lipwig (Richard Coyle,Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is caught by the law and given two choices: suffer a painful death, or take over a derelict post office. Also starring David Suchet (Poirot), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and Claire Foy (The Crown). (8 EPS, 2010)

ACKLEY BRIDGE, Series 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Trailer

From the creators of Shameless (UK) comes the return of this hit British dramedy for a run of eight new laugh-out-loud, irreverent and highly emotional episodes set in and around a multicultural academy school in a small Yorkshire mill town. This series offers a gritty, funny, truthful, and mischievous angle into the daily drama of the teachers, teenagers and families whose lives and cultures collide when two schools are integrated after years of racial segregation. The series 3 cast includes new additions Robert James-Collier (Downton Abbey), and Charlie Hardwick (Emmerdale), as well as longtime cast members Jo Joyner (EastEnders), Liz White (Life on Mars), Sunetra Sarker (Broadchurch), Adil Ray (Citizen Kahn), Poppy Lee Friar (Mr. Selfridge, In The Club), Amy-Leigh Hickman (EastEnders), Tony Jayawardena (Holby City, The Tunnel) and Megan Parkinson (Game of Thrones.) (8 EPS, 2019)

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, Series 6, Episode 2 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Series trailer

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea, Go Girls), who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland, The Almighty Johnsons), is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. In episode “The Page Turner,” world-renowned crime-writing author Jack Rudd visits Brokenwood to give a reading at the local book club from his latest novel – but never leaves, falling victim to a method of murder portrayed in his own book. (1 EP, 2019)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13, Episode 5 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Trailer (season 11)

In this beloved, award-winning Canadian series, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) uses radical forensic techniques like fingerprinting and ultraviolet light to solve turn-of-the-century Toronto's most intriguing mysteries, and with the help of Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Still Standing); Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy); and Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig). In episode “The Philately Fatality,” when a stamp enthusiast is murdered, Murdoch wonders if it was for his collection of unique stamps or lovers. (1 EP, 2020)

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, Series 6, Episode 3 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Series trailer

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea, Go Girls), who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland, The Almighty Johnsons), is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. In this episode titled “Dead Men Don’t Shoot Ducks,” when an animal activist is killed on the first day of duck hunting season, Shepherd and the team must determine whether it was an accidental shooting, or something more sinister. (1 EP, 2019)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13, Episode 6 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Trailer (season 11)

In this beloved, award-winning Canadian series, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) uses radical forensic techniques like fingerprinting and ultraviolet light to solve turn-of-the-century Toronto's most intriguing mysteries, and with the help of Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Still Standing); Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy); and Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig). In episode “Murdoch and the Cursed Caves,” an adventure in the woods turns scary when Murdoch, Ogden, Higgins, and Ruth are stalked by a beast that killed two men. (1 EP, 2020)

DEAD LUCKY (Series)

Trailer

This Australian urban crime thriller starring Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under, Hilary & Jackie) follows two very different detectives thrown together to solve a murder. Featured in the series: a couple of convenience store owners resort to deadly measures to defend their business, a house of international students thinks they have found paradise, and a violent fugitive is in hiding. Over a week, the paths of these characters collide, leaving two people dead and one missing. (4 EPS, 2018)

HIDDEN BRITAIN BY DRONE, Series 1 (Documentary)

Trailer

Everywhere you turn in Britain, there are places hidden from public view- with their secrets locked away behind high walls and heavy gates. No access has been allowed... until now. In this new series, history and travel enthusiast Sir Tony Robinson uses the latest aerial filming technology to show us new aspects of the country in a completely different way. Dispatching flying cameras of every shape and size, Tony opens up the far reaches of Britain, soaring above historic sites normally closed off to visitors, gets behind the doors of some of the biggest British brands, explores some top-secret military locations, and finds unexpected hidden treasures in pockets of their rolling countryside. (7 EPS, 2016).

THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES, Series 6, Episode 4 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Series trailer

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea, Go Girls), who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland, The Almighty Johnsons), is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss's car. In the episode “Dead and Buried,” Shepherd and the team are reacquainted with some familiar faces when investigating a suspicious suicide at the Brokenwood Women’s Prison. (1 EP, 2020)

MURDOCH MYSTERIES, Season 13, Episode 7 (Exclusive U.S. Premiere)

Trailer (season 11)

In this beloved, award-winning Canadian series, Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) uses radical forensic techniques like fingerprinting and ultraviolet light to solve turn-of-the-century Toronto's most intriguing mysteries, and with the help of Constable Crabtree (Jonny Harris, Still Standing); Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy); and Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig). In episode “Toronto the Bad”- while moonlighting as a cab driver, Higgins finds a dead passenger in the backseat. (1 EP, 2020)

THE SILENCE (Series)

Trailer

In this BBC drama series, an eighteen-year-old (Genevieve Barr,The Accident TV series) who struggles to integrate into a hearing world following cochlear implantation witnesses the murder of a police officer. The subsequent investigation unravels a net of police corruption. (4 EPS, 2010)

THE GREAT TRAIN ROBBERY

Trailer

From the acclaimed writer of the hit series Broadchurch (Chris Chibnall) come two ninety-minute films chronicling the true story of the 1963 Great Train Robbery. On August 8, 1963 Britain awakens to the news of the biggest robbery in the country’s history -- the hijacking of a train 35 miles from its arrival in central London, leaving the country stunned and wanting to know who did it and how they managed to pull off such an audacious raid. The two films are: “A Robber's Tale,” which traces the planning and execution of the crime under mastermind Bruce Reynolds (Luke Evans,Robin Hood), and “A Copper's Tale,” which follows the manhunt for Britain's most-wanted criminals, led by the relentless DCS Tommy Butler (Oscar® winner Jim Broadbent,Moulin Rouge). Also starring: James Fox, James Wilby, Tim Pigott-Smith, Jack Roth, and Martin Compston. (2 EPS, 2013)

February 10, 17, 24: Agatha Raisin, Series 3, starring Ashley Jensen (Catastrophe, Extras, Ugly Betty) as the amateur sleuth based on the bestselling comedic mystery novels by M.C. Beaton (3 movies – The Deadly Dance, Love From Hell, As The Pig Turns)

March 9: Blood, series 2, starring Adrian Dunbar (Line of Duty) in this riveting Irish family-oriented psychological drama

----------------

About Acorn TV: Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter) and “Netflix for the Anglophile” (NPR), AMC Networks’ Acorn TV is North America’s largest streaming service specializing in British and international television and is now serving more than one million paid subscribers in the U.S. and Canada. Acorn TV adds exclusive new programs every week with a deep library of mysteries, dramas, and comedies with no set end dates or commercials. Subscribers can stream many of their favorite international series and discover new and classic programs previously unavailable to U.S. audiences. In 2019, Acorn TV features several commissioned series including British crime drama London Kills, fun British mystery Queens of Mystery and the final Series 2 movie of Agatha Raisin (Series 3 to premiere in late 2019 and early 2020); new episodes of fan favorites Line of Duty from Jed Mercurio, British sensation Doc Martin, Welsh sensation Keeping Faith, medical drama The Good Karma Hospital, Paul Abbott’s No Offence, Aussie dramedy The Heart Guy, and Canadian hit Murdoch Mysteries; along with several new series, including British crime drama Manhunt, Lucy Lawless’s My Life is Murder, BBC One Wales family drama Pitching In, New Zealand crime drama Straight Forward and Dutch drama The Oldenheim Twelve; and a growing catalog of popular bingeable dramas A Place to Call Home, Blood, Mystery Road, Detectorists, Jack Irish, George Gently, and Foyle’s War; among much more. Acorn TV is available via Apple TV, Roku, iOS, YouTube TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Comcast/Xfinity, Android, among many other devices and offers a free trial and thereafter is just $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Facebook: OfficialAcornTV - Twitter @AcornTV