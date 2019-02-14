ZypMedia and Telaria Team on Local OTT Inventory

ZypMedia and Telaria have made a deal that should give local advertisers more access to premium over-the-top video advertising inventory.

The agreement integratesTelaria’s advertising management software with ZypMedia’s locally focused demand-side platform.

“We’re excited to work with ZypMedia to give local advertisers more access and scale to premium video content on a variety of screens,” added Adam Lowy, chief commercial officer at Telaria. “We look forward to making premium OTT inventory available at the local level to more advertisers who want to reach consumers through the sight, sound and motion that video offers. We are pleased to have found a partner that has been built specifically to support local advertisers who are interested in using OTT video to reach their target consumers.”

ZypMedia works with some of the nation’s largest local media companies – including part-owner Sinclair Broadcast Group –to give their local advertising clients with the same access to digital and OTT offerings as large national brands.

“Working together with Telaria, we are able to bring OTT/CTV advertising opportunities to an underserved market, elevating the quality of digital opportunities for local advertisers,” said Ramandeep Ahuja, co-founder and chief technology officer, ZypMedia.

“This partnership bolsters our ability to connect local businesses with local audiences that are consuming more and more OTT content. In addition, because our platform is used by traditional linear TV and radio companies that serve these businesses, we bring a local demand to Telaria’s OTT publishers, who wouldn’t otherwise have access to maximize local impressions,” Ahuja said