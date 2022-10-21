Zoe Saldana, Zesty Italian Fare Spice Up 'From Scratch'

Limited series From Scratch premieres on Netflix October 21. Based on the memoir by Tembi Locke, the series follows Amahle "Amy" Wheeler, played by Zoe Saldana, an American looking back on when she studied in Italy. She meets a sexy Sicilian chef named Lino, and their romance faces some challenges, including their very different backgrounds.

"But when Lino is faced with unimaginable health challenges and the couple's future is threatened, the two families come together to create an extended family unlike any they could have imagined, proving that love crosses all borders," goes the Netflix description.

There are eight episodes. Eugenio Mastrandrea and Keith David are also in the cast.

Sisters Tembi and Attica Locke created the show.

Saldana's movies include Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar and Avengers: Infinity War.

A Hollywood Reporter review said (opens in new tab) of From Scratch, "If you're in the mood to swoon a little, weep a little and order too much Italian food on Postmates, From Scratch is a perfectly nice way to while away the weekend. It may not capture the full complexity of the characters at its center, or the experiences they’re going through. But what tear-stained love letter ever does?" ■