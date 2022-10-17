‘American Horror Story;' 'Documentary Now!' Return to Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (Oct 17-23)

Two long-running cable series make their return during a mid-October week of show debuts.

FX’s American Horror Story: NYC debuts October 19, marking the 11th season of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series. The latest installment in the horror franchise stars Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Denis O’Hare, Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver.

Also debuting on the 19th is IFC’s comedy series Documentary Now! The fourth season of the mockumentary series stars Fred Armisen, Cate Blanchett, Alexander Skarsgard, Jonathan Pryce and Nicholas Braun.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 17-23 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

October 19 – The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (documentary) – Peacock

October 19 – The School for Good and Evil (drama movie) – Netflix

October 19 – Year One: A Political Odyssey (documentary) – HBO

October 20 – Inside Amy Schumer (returning series) – Paramount Plus

October 20 – One of Us Is Lying (returning series) – Peacock

October 20 – V/H/S/99 (returning show ) – Shudder

October 21 – Acapulco (returning series) – Prime Video

October 21 – From Scratch (drama) – Netflix

October 21 – Ghostwriter (returning series) – Apple TV Plus

October 21 – The Peripheral (sci-fi) – Prime Video

October 21 – Raymond & Ray (drama) – Apple TV Plus

October 22 – The Hair Tales (documentary) – Hulu