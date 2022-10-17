‘American Horror Story;' 'Documentary Now!' Return to Small Screen: What’s Premiering This Week (Oct 17-23)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Two long-running cable series make their return during a mid-October week of show debuts.
FX’s American Horror Story: NYC debuts October 19, marking the 11th season of the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series. The latest installment in the horror franchise stars Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Denis O’Hare, Zachary Quinto and Charlie Carver.
Also debuting on the 19th is IFC’s comedy series Documentary Now! The fourth season of the mockumentary series stars Fred Armisen, Cate Blanchett, Alexander Skarsgard, Jonathan Pryce and Nicholas Braun.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of October 17-23 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
October 19 – The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (documentary) – Peacock
October 19 – The School for Good and Evil (drama movie) – Netflix
October 19 – Year One: A Political Odyssey (documentary) – HBO
October 20 – Inside Amy Schumer (returning series) – Paramount Plus
October 20 – One of Us Is Lying (returning series) – Peacock
October 20 – V/H/S/99 (returning show ) – Shudder
October 21 – Acapulco (returning series) – Prime Video
October 21 – From Scratch (drama) – Netflix
October 21 – Ghostwriter (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
October 21 – The Peripheral (sci-fi) – Prime Video
October 21 – Raymond & Ray (drama) – Apple TV Plus
October 22 – The Hair Tales (documentary) – Hulu
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
