Zitter: HBO Go Coming to Latin America, Asia

New York - HBO is taking "TV Everywhere" to more international destinations, with plans to launch HBO Go in Latin America and Asia in the coming months following its debut in Central Europe, chief technology officer Bob Zitter said.

Zitter, speaking on a panel at Content & Communications World conference Wednesday in New York, said HBO has about 40 million U.S. subscribers and another 40 million in the rest of the world. The HBO Go service in Europe is available through affiliated pay-TV operators in Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Bosnia.

"For our business, it has always been important that we continue to provide value to our subscribers, as we sell wholesale through our distributors," he said. "We chose to focus on growing our business without cannibalizing the good business that we have today."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.