Zaslav, Huntsberry Upped At NBC U

NBC Universal Monday confirmed that David Zaslav has been promoted to president, Cable and Domestic TV and New Media Distribution, and Frederick Huntsberry, who previously oversaw domestic TV and new media distribution, has been named president, NBC Universal International (B&C, May 8).

As expected, NBC U Chairman-CEO and GE Vice Chairman Bob Wright will take on a more direct role in managing NBC U’ international assets, with Huntsberry now reporting directly to him.

"Frederick and David are experienced and talented executives who are adept at identifying smart, strategic opportunities for NBC Universal, both domestically and abroad," Wright said in a statement. "These moves will allow us to enhance our global distribution capabilities and sharpen our focus on the growth opportunities presented by an increasingly digital and international marketplace."

Says Zaslav: "This new structure will further streamline how our content is distributed across all platforms."

As part of Zaslav’s new domain, he will be responsible for NBC U's TV windowing strategy, focusing on the complex issue of deciding how and when TV content should be released over various platforms.

Barry Wallach, president of Domestic TV Distribution, will report to Zaslav instead of Huntsberry. Zaslav will continue to report to Randy Falco, president-COO of the NBC U Television Group. Falco previously oversaw the international assets.

Zaslav will also work closely with digital media czar Beth Comstock and her team on electronic sell-through (encompassing content deals with entities such as iTunes) and wireless initiatives. Also, Zaslav will work hand in hand with Universal Pictures on TV distribution of its films.

Huntsberry’s new role is described as a way to “help provide strategic direction for NBCU international new business development growth opportunities in partnership with the strategy leaders in each business.”

In addition, he will “identify ways to better leverage NBCU's existing international efforts by having the business units working together even more collaboratively.”

Huntsberry will continue to have direct operational responsibility for International TV and New Media Distribution under President Belinda Menendez (who also reports into the theatrical side) and global networks, operated by Olivier Gerolami (Europe), Reed Manville (Asia) and Steve Patscheck (Latin America).

Bill Vrbanic (distribution) and Andrea Melville (legal) also will continue to report into Huntsberry while providing domestic TV support.