YouTube Tops With Kids, Families, Precise TV Finds

YouTube continues to dominate media consumption by kids and families, according to Precise TV's new Precise Advertiser Report: Kids report.

According to the survey, conducted in October by Giraffe Insights, 81% of kids said they watched YouTube.

That’s significantly more than the 66% of kids who said they watched video on demand, the 55% who played mobile or table games and the 44% who played video games.

Broadcast TV was watched by just 36% of kids surveyed.

“One trend we’re helping brands capitalize on is short-form video gaining more attention from kids. Gen Alpha are regularly watching YouTube Shorts and TikTok, with almost 70% watching one to two hours every day,” said Christian Dankl, Precise TV co-founder and chairman. “Gen Alpha also loves to game, with over half preferring to play mobile and tablet gaming. Favorite game types include building, fashion and adventure. They also better recall ads they see when gaming.”

(Image credit: Precise TV)

The survey also found that the average 2 to 12 year old watches 106 minute of YouTube daily.

It also found that 95% of families co-view and nearly 50% co-view every day, with 70% saying they co-view while watching YouTube on connected TV.

Advertising to kids and families on YouTube seems to work. According to the study, 80% of parents say their child has asked for something from an ad they have seen while co-viewing and nearly 60% of parents are more likely to purchase a product they have seen advertising while co-viewing with their child.

Recall of ads on YouTube was twice the recall of ads on other platforms.

“YouTube truly dominates family attention in the living room with YouTube co-viewing accelerating even more so on connected TVs,” said DinisCrushell, chief commercial officer at Precise TV. “And with YouTube enjoying better ad recall and higher likelihood of purchases, it’s no secret why we’re seeing a mass exodus of traditional TV buyers come to Precise TV to implement a more deliberate YouTube-first media buying strategy.”