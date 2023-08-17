Teenagers Turn to YouTube Before TV, Precise TV Finds

Forget TV, teens are tuning into YouTube and they’re watching the ads, a new report from Precise TV said.

In its first report on teen behavior, Precise TV, working with research agency Giraffe Insights, found that 85% of those in the 13- to 15-year-old age bracket and 78% of 16- to 17-year-olds said they watched YouTube recently.

That compares to the 57% of 13-to-17-year-olds who said they watched video on demand and 43% who watched broadcast TV.

Those teens are responding to the advertising they see on YouTube, according to the Precise Advertiser Report: Teens & Youth (PARTY for short).

“This report provides unprecedented Gen Z intelligence that media buyers need when maximizing their social video marketing budgets,” Denis Crushell, chief commercial officer at Precise TV, said. “Producing this report is tied to Precise TV’s mission to provide responsible COPPA-compliant ways for brands to get in front of kids and their parents enjoying popular content — from shows to games.”

(Image credit: Precise TV)

Instead of skipping ads, about 60% of the teens studied said they consider watching the ads on YouTube.

Ad recall is also much higher for YouTube at 45% among teens, compared to 20% on TikTok, 20% on broadcast TV, 18% on mobile gaming apps and 15% on ad supported TV.

It’s not just TV that the YouTube juggernaut is rolling over YouTube has also topped Twitch as the place teens go for gaming.

In its report Precise TV found that 76% of respondents prefer watching others play videos games on YouTube vs 34% on Twitch

“Prepare to be surprised. While the report confirms some assumptions, it reveals loads of actionable insights marketers have never had access to when targeting Gen Z,” said Christian Dankl, Co-Founder & Chairman at Precise TV. “For example, plenty of people assert Twitch is the best platform for gaming, but the research shows that YouTube is far superior from attention and purchase power perspectives.”

The survey by Precise TV and Giraffe Insights involved 1,000 families in the United States, including teens between the ages of 13 and 17 years old and their parents.