YouTube Renews Deal With MLB To Stream ‘Game of The Week’
By Jon Lafayette published
Baseball shown live for free in 182 countries
YouTube said it renewed its deal with Major League Baseball and will be streaming its MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube for a fourth season.
This season YouTube will stream 15 regular season games for free, starting May 5 with the Washington Nationals playing the Colorado Rockies.
The games are available to fans in 182 countries.
YouTube has been streaming MLB content since 2019 and it has generated .5.4 million views and 425 hours of watching. Half of the YouTube baseball audience is under 35 years old.
The game broadcasts are produced by MLB Network and will feature play-by-play announcer Scott Braun and analyst Yonder Alonso. A YouTube pregame show is hosted by Siera Santos of the MLB Network.
MLB previously announced new deals this season to present streaming games on Friday nights on Apple TV Plus and Sundays on Comcast NBCUniversal’s Peacock.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
