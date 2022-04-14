YouTube Renews Deal With MLB To Stream ‘Game of The Week’

Baseball returns to YouTube this season with a 15-game package.

YouTube said it renewed its deal with Major League Baseball and will be streaming its MLB Game of the Week Live on YouTube for a fourth season.

This season YouTube will stream 15 regular season games for free, starting May 5 with the Washington Nationals playing the Colorado Rockies.

The games are available to fans in 182 countries.

YouTube has been streaming MLB content since 2019 and it has generated .5.4 million views and 425 hours of watching. Half of the YouTube baseball audience is under 35 years old.

The game broadcasts are produced by MLB Network and will feature play-by-play announcer Scott Braun and analyst Yonder Alonso. A YouTube pregame show is hosted by Siera Santos of the MLB Network.

MLB previously announced new deals this season to present streaming games on Friday nights on Apple TV Plus and Sundays on Comcast NBCUniversal’s Peacock.