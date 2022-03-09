Peacock Adding Major League Baseball Games in $30 Million Deal: Report

Comcast’s NBC Sports reportedly has made a deal to televise Major League Baseball games, mostly on its Peacock streaming service.

According to Forbes , the $30-million deal covers the Monday and Wednesday night games that ESPN aired under its previous deal with MLB. A handful of games might appear on NBC.

Comcast NBCU has seen sports as a way to jump start Peacock, which has gotten off sluggishly in the competition among streaming services to grab subscribers. Peacock streamed the Olympics and the Super Bowl.

The Peacock deal follows Tuesday's announcement that Apple TV Plus will air Friday night baseball doubleheaders.

Forbes said that deal called for Apple to pay a $55-million rights fee and buy $30 million worth of advertising.

The lucrative new television deals come as the Major League Baseball team owners negotiate with the MLB Players Association, whose members have been locked out by management, possibly delaying the start of the season.

The new deals will kick in when and if the 2022 season starts. ■