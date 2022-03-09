Peacock Adding Major League Baseball Games in $30 Million Deal: Report
By Jon Lafayette published
Agreement follows Apple agreement with MLB
Comcast’s NBC Sports reportedly has made a deal to televise Major League Baseball games, mostly on its Peacock streaming service.
According to Forbes, the $30-million deal covers the Monday and Wednesday night games that ESPN aired under its previous deal with MLB. A handful of games might appear on NBC.
Comcast NBCU has seen sports as a way to jump start Peacock, which has gotten off sluggishly in the competition among streaming services to grab subscribers. Peacock streamed the Olympics and the Super Bowl.
Also: NBC Reportedly in Talks To Put MLB Games on Peacock
The Peacock deal follows Tuesday's announcement that Apple TV Plus will air Friday night baseball doubleheaders.
Forbes said that deal called for Apple to pay a $55-million rights fee and buy $30 million worth of advertising.
The lucrative new television deals come as the Major League Baseball team owners negotiate with the MLB Players Association, whose members have been locked out by management, possibly delaying the start of the season.
The new deals will kick in when and if the 2022 season starts. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.