YouTube Offers Advertisers Moment Blast On Connected TV

YouTube announced the launch of Moment Blast, a new advertising package designed to help brands connect with consumers during big events while watching on connected TV and other devices.

Moment Blast gives advertisers prime positioning on YouTube Select content during key moments in major sporting events, movie releases, product launches and other happenings.

Advertisers also get a branded title card and optional Masthead placement.

An example of a Halloween-themed Moment Blast (Image credit: YouTube)

“People have always connected in front of the TV screen, but YouTube gives them the unique chance to bond over shared passions — like watching live-streamed concerts, fitness classes or even religious ceremonies together. They feel a similar connection to the ads they get, too. In a new study with Latitude, 59% of respondents agreed that ads on YouTube are more relevant than ads on linear TV or other streaming apps,” YouTube said in a blog post.

YouTube also announced that it was expanding its video shopping capabilities by adding product feeds to its Discovery ads.

More video creators will be able to tag product in their videos in time for YouTube’s second holiday-shopping event, “From YouTube to You,” which kicks off November 10. Participating brands include Ulta Beauty and Tula Skincare.

“We’re now expanding product feeds to Discovery ads to help you scale your social media creative and reach even more engaged viewers.” YouTube said. “Soon, product feeds will also include local offers, allowing brands to show real-time availability for products in their Google Merchant Center so people can find the most convenient place to buy. Creators will also be able to transform their content into virtual storefronts; this quarter, more creators will have the ability to tag products in their videos and shorts.

“Puma, an early tester, saw a 46% increase in return-on-ad-spend after moving from standard Discovery ads to product feeds,” YouTube added. ■