YouTube Lines Up Alicia Keys Docuseries

YouTube announced its originals slate during a TCA press tour event. YouTube has projects from Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys and YouTuber Markiplier.

Special Black Renaissance debuts Feb. 26. A partnership with Google Arts & Culture, the special celebrates those who have made significant contributions to Black history. President Obama, Stacey Abrams and H.E.R. are among the individuals featured.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres March 23. The four-part docuseries explores what led to Lovato’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018.

Season two of Glad You Asked starts March 30. YouTube calls it “an ensemble-led exploration of topics driven by our curiosity about the world around us.”

Docuseries K-Pop Evolution debuts March 31.

Season two of Create Together, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, premieres April 22.

Season two of Retro Tech, with Marques Brownlee, is on in April.

A special from rapper Quavo with the working title Supreme Courts, about the role of basketball in the community, premieres in the summer.

New episodes of Bear Witness, Take Action, designed to promote racial justice, premiere later this year.

An untitled Alicia Keys docuseries premieres later this year.

A special featuring YouTube creator Markiplier will stream later this year, as will the four-part U.K. series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing. YouTube star Patricia Bright hosts.

Susanne Daniels is global head of original content for YouTube. Alex Piper is head of unscripted for YouTube Originals and Nadine Zylstra is head of Family, Learning and Impact.