Young Hollywood to Debut on Apple TV

Young Hollywood will make its television streaming debut exclusively on Apple TV, the company said Tuesday.

Young Hollywood, which offers millennials hundreds of hours of celebrity-focused content at YoungHollywood.com, will premiere seven original half-hour series this month, totaling more than 100 episodes. After that, Young Hollywood will regularly debut new series on the service, including a new weekly flagship entertainment news show, Young Hollywood Now.

“We are thrilled to bring our one-of-a-kind programming to Apple TV,” said R.J. Williams, founder and CEO of Young Hollywood. “Our exclusive debut on Apple TV marks our next phase of growth and we plan to maximize the value of our content through this best-in-class distribution platform.”

Beyond celebrity interviews, Young Hollywood plans to develop original programming across multiple genres, including reality, scripted series, animation, specials and documentaries all targeting the millennial audience and all offered on demand.

“Young Hollywood on Apple TV will provide a whole new premium video viewing experience to millions of users,” said Tracy Behr, Young Hollywood SVP marketing and brand strategy. “Viewers are eager to find premium digital content with a distinct point of view on subject matters they can personally relate to, and we see the Young Hollywood experience on Apple TV as the go-to destination for millennials.”

Young Hollywood operates from a studio housed at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, and has a library of 2,500 hours of celebrity interviews and programming.