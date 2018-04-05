You.i TV Connects With Weather Group

You.i TV said it has been picked to power next-gen apps for Weather Group, starting with Local Now, the hyper-local offering that was launched in 2016.

Under the agreement, You.i TV’s Engine One platform will drive an “enhanced experience” for Local Now users on several devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Apple TV boxes, Amazon Fire and Roku players and Roku TVs.

The new version of Local Now will launch this spring, they said.

Local Now’s content partners include the Associated Press, Reuters, Foursquare, American City Business Journals, Stadium, Cheddar, Pointslocal, SportRadar, Internet Video Archive, TrafficLand, INRIX, and Flight Aware, among others.

Examples of other You.i TV customers include Turner, the NBA, and National Geographic.