Yogi Bear Series ‘Jellystone!’ on HBO Max July 29

Yogi Bear is the star of the show when animated series Jellystone! premieres on HBO Max July 29. Boo Boo and Cindy join Yogi in the fun.

C.H. Greenblatt is executive producer and showrunner of the series. Warner Bros. Animation produces Jellystone!

The Hanna-Barbera bear dates back to the 1950s.

“I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters,” said Greenblatt. “The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special. Rather than recreate the feeling of cartoons of the past, we wanted to have silly, weird fun with these characters and expand their personalities to give them more depth. Chances are if there’s a character you love, you’ll see them somewhere in this world eventually. We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we’re excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids.”

In the series, Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo are surgeons at Jellystone Hospital, Jabberjaw is hungry for a promotion at Magilla Gorilla’s upscale clothing shop, El Kabong fights crime and Doggie Daddy oversees Augie Doggie. Huckleberry Hound is mayor and Top Cat is running the streets.

Greenblatt voices Doggie Daddy, Boo Boo, Peter Potamus and Benny, among other characters. Jeff Bergman handles Yogi, Mr. Jinks, Wally Gator and Lippy the Lion. Jim Conroy voices Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman and Pa Rugg. Georgie Kidder voices Augie Doggie, Brain and Floral Rugg, and Grace Helbig plays Cindy Bear, Yappy, Taffy and Granny Sweet.