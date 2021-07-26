What’s Premiering This Week (July 26-Aug. 1)

Disney Plus’ Jungle Cruise premiere highlights an otherwise schedule of show debuts for the last week in July.

The high-profile adventure film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt debuts July 30 in theaters as well as on Disney Plus Premier Access for $29.95.

Other debuts this week include the return of VH1’s music documentary series Behind the Music. Now on Paramount Plus, the series will debut July 29 and will feature profiles of such musical artists as L.L. Cool J, Rickey Martin and Jennifer Lopez.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of July 26 to Aug. 1 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

July 28 -- Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (animation) -- Disney Plus

July 28 -- Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (talk) -- Disney Plus

July 29 -- Jellystone! (animation) -- HBO Max

July 29 -- Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story (documentary) -- Peacock

July 29 -- The Immortal (movie) -- HBO Max

July 30 -- The Pursuit of Love (drama) -- Prime Video

July 30 -- Watch the Sound with Mark Roson (music documentary) -- Apple TV Plus