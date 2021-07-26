‘Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life’ Starts on Disney Plus July 28

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, an animated series about a pair of pesky chipmunks, premieres on Disney Plus July 28. Each episode features three seven-minute stories, with Chip and Dale trying to live the good life in a big city park.

Chip is nervous and Dale is laid back, making for an odd couple. “They’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts,” according to Disney Plus. They’re joined by Pluto, Butch and other Disney characters as they face down an array of bullies.

Matthew Geczy voices Chip and Kaycie Chase handles Dale. Bill Famer portrays Pluto, Sylvain Caruso is Donald Duck and David Gasman voices Butch.

Chip ‘n’ Dale have been part of Disney lore since the 1940s. They were featured in the 1989 TV series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers and the 2017 series Chip ‘n’ Dale: Nutty Tales, both of which are on Disney Plus. The pair has also turned up in Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Park Life is produced by Marc du Pontavice and directed by Jean Cayrol at Xilam Animation. Vincent Artaud is the series composer.