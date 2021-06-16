Trending

Disney Plus Release Trailer, July Start Date for 'Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life' Series

Aminated comedy to debut July 28

Disney Plus' 'Chip 'N' Dale (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has set a July 28 premiere date for its original animated series Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life.

The series, comprised of three seven-minute stories per episode, follows the two tiny troublemakers trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures, according to the streaming service. 

Disney Plus has released the opening title sequence of the series, which is produced by Xilam Animation.

 