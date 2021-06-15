Disney Plus Sets ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Series

Disney Plus will develop a musical prequel to the 2017 hit theatrical film Beauty and the Beast, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The Beauty and The Beast series will star Josh Gad and Luke Evans reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou from the movie, according to the company. Set years before the Beast and Belle's romance, the eight-episode series will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly (Briana Middleton) on a journey after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, according to the company. As secrets of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets, said Disney Plus.

Beauty and the Beast is executive produced by Gad, Edward Kitsis, Adam Horowitz, Alan Menken and Liesl Tommy and produced by Evans.

“For anyone who’s ever wondered how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners, or how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast, this series will finally provide those answers…and provoke a whole new set of questions,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television in a statement. .

Added Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature: “There are few more precious gems in the Disney library than this iconic franchise, and this prequel is both a love letter to what’s come before and its own spectacular adventure. Josh, Eddy and Adam’s vision gives us a window into the origin of Luke’s Gaston and Josh’s LeFou with the twist of a new partner in crime—Tilly, played by the luminous Briana Middleton. This dream team would not be complete without the genius Alan Menken returning to write even more glorious music for the franchise he helped create. We’re so grateful to Gary, Ayo, Michael and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney Plus for their unwavering support. We cannot wait to start shooting.”