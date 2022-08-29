'Yellowstone' Marathon on Paramount Network September 2-5

Paramount Network hosts a Yellowstone marathon across Labor Day Weekend. The stunt happens Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5, starting at 11 a.m. ET/PT each day.

Taylor Sheridan created the western series. Season five premieres Sunday, November 13.

Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill and Jefferson White are in the cast. Season five will feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John (Kevin Costner), which controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. There are shifting alliances and unsolved murders. The ranch is in constant conflict with its neighbors, including an expanding town and a Native American reservation.

The season four premiere of Yellowstone drew over 14 million total viewers, according to Paramount Network, and the season finale drew over 10 million viewers.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produces the show. Sheridan and John Linson created Yellowstone. They executive produce with Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay. ■