Yaimee Bell Joins WNJU Telemundo As Reporter

Yaimee Bell, KBLR Las Vegas multimedia journalist, is joining WNJU New York. Both KBLR, known as Telemundo Las Vegas, and WNJU, known as Telemundo 47, are part of NBCUniversal. Bell will be a general assignment reporter and starts at WNJU July 10.

“Yaimee is a talented journalist who cares deeply about the issues and concerns most important to our audience. She is also a versatile multimedia reporter, skilled at delivering the big story across all viewer platforms,” said Alexa Rodriguez, Telemundo 47 news director. “We are excited to welcome Yaimee to the Noticiero 47 Telemundo family.”

Bell joined KBLR in 2021 after working with Univision Communications in Miami as a digital journalist. Prior to that, Bell was a reporter for South Florida Media Network from 2018 to 2019.

From Cuba, Bell is bilingual in both English and Spanish. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Universidad Oriente in Santiago, Cuba and earned a master’s degree in Spanish multimedia journalism from Florida International University in Miami.

“WNJU is deeply rooted in the community and represents the very best in broadcast journalism,” said Bell. “I am incredibly honored to join the Telemundo 47 news team.”